Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 41-19 loss to No. 3 Oregon

Fisch on Arizona’s season-high rushing output: “Our guys are becoming more and more comfortable with the scheme. They're becoming more and more comfortable with what we're trying to get accomplished. The runners ran with a real sense of purpose today. You could see there was a discipline in the running. Sometimes in the run game, especially a zone running game, which we run, you have to have the discipline. You have to have the discipline to press a block and cut back. You have to have the discipline to know when to bounce it. I feel like with reps and opportunities they're showing that they can get better at it.”

Fisch on why he attempted a field goal down 41-19 with less than 2:30 to play: “Because we haven't been kicking the ball very well. We missed two field goals against BYU that were pretty costly. We need to get that part of the game going. There was 2:12 left; we weren't going to come back at that point. We were down 22 points. We need to find a way to find wins. And in my mind, one of those ways is, when the game is going to be on the line here in whatever amount of weeks, we're gonna need a field goal to win it. I wanted to get that repetition in there and see how we can do. We didn't do well. (Lucas Havrisik missed the attempt, from 40 yards.)”