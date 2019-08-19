Khalil Tate

Khalil Tate is back as Arizona's quarterback with 20 career starts under his belt.

 Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats released their first official depth chart of the 2019 season today. Below is a look at the offense heading into Saturday's opener at Hawaii (starters/co-starters in bold). Here's a link to the defense. And here's special teams.

WIDE RECEIVER

1 Drew Dixon 6-3 205 RS So.

OR Boobie Curry 6-2 207 Fr.

3 Tre Adams 6-4 195 RS Fr.

SLOT

5 Brian Casteel 6-0 195 RS So.

OR 10 Jamarye Joiner 6-1 205 RS Fr.

11 Tayvian Cunningham 5-8 181 Jr.

7 Jaden Mitchell 5-9 179 Fr.

TIGHT END

81 Bryce Wolma 6-4 244 Jr.

82 Zach Williams 6-2 216 RS Fr.

LEFT TACKLE

78 Donovan Laie 6-4 315 So.

77 Jordan Morgan 6-5 287 Fr.

LEFT GUARD

66 Robert Congel 6-4 310 RS So.

56 Josh Donovan 6-5 316 Jr.

CENTER

50 Josh McCauley 6-4 291 RS Jr.

63 Steven Bailey 6-3 305 Sr.

RIGHT GUARD

76 Cody Creason 6-4 295 RS Sr.

54 Bryson Cain 6-5 305 RS Jr.

RIGHT TACKLE

72 Edgar Burrola 6-6 305 RS So.

74 Paiton Fears 6-5 315 RS So.

WIDE RECEIVER

18 Cedric Peterson 6-1 197 RS Sr.

86 Stanley Berryhill III 5-10 177 RS So.

16 Thomas Reid III 6-2 205 RS Jr.

RUNNING BACK

21 J.J. Taylor 5-6 185 RS Jr.

23 Gary Brightwell 6-1 210 Jr.

20 Bam Smith 5-9 176 RS Fr.

OR 33 Nathan Tilford 6-2 207 RS So.

OR 6 Michael Wiley 5-11 186 Fr.

QUARTERBACK

14 Khalil Tate 6-2 215 Sr.

4 Rhett Rodriguez 6-0 192 Jr.

17 Grant Gunnell 6-6 225 Fr.

