The Arizona Wildcats released their first official depth chart of the 2019 season today. Below is a look at the offense heading into Saturday's opener at Hawaii (starters/co-starters in bold). Here's a link to the defense. And here's special teams.
WIDE RECEIVER
1 Drew Dixon 6-3 205 RS So.
OR Boobie Curry 6-2 207 Fr.
3 Tre Adams 6-4 195 RS Fr.
SLOT
5 Brian Casteel 6-0 195 RS So.
OR 10 Jamarye Joiner 6-1 205 RS Fr.
11 Tayvian Cunningham 5-8 181 Jr.
7 Jaden Mitchell 5-9 179 Fr.
TIGHT END
81 Bryce Wolma 6-4 244 Jr.
82 Zach Williams 6-2 216 RS Fr.
LEFT TACKLE
78 Donovan Laie 6-4 315 So.
77 Jordan Morgan 6-5 287 Fr.
LEFT GUARD
66 Robert Congel 6-4 310 RS So.
56 Josh Donovan 6-5 316 Jr.
CENTER
50 Josh McCauley 6-4 291 RS Jr.
63 Steven Bailey 6-3 305 Sr.
RIGHT GUARD
76 Cody Creason 6-4 295 RS Sr.
54 Bryson Cain 6-5 305 RS Jr.
RIGHT TACKLE
72 Edgar Burrola 6-6 305 RS So.
74 Paiton Fears 6-5 315 RS So.
WIDE RECEIVER
18 Cedric Peterson 6-1 197 RS Sr.
86 Stanley Berryhill III 5-10 177 RS So.
16 Thomas Reid III 6-2 205 RS Jr.
RUNNING BACK
21 J.J. Taylor 5-6 185 RS Jr.
23 Gary Brightwell 6-1 210 Jr.
20 Bam Smith 5-9 176 RS Fr.
OR 33 Nathan Tilford 6-2 207 RS So.
OR 6 Michael Wiley 5-11 186 Fr.
QUARTERBACK
14 Khalil Tate 6-2 215 Sr.
4 Rhett Rodriguez 6-0 192 Jr.
17 Grant Gunnell 6-6 225 Fr.