'Voice of the Wildcats' Brian Jeffries finds new ways to call UA games during pandemic

Calling road games from Tucson requires some technology. Jeffries and broadcast partner Lamont Lovett, who was a member of the ’90 Aloha Bowl team, watch the game on two screens: the TV broadcast and a wide-shot video feed of the field. Add in a live stat screen, and that’s three monitors Jeffries has to scan the entire game.

Doing it for the first time last week “was challenging,” Jeffries said. “I’ve never done anything like that before. Fortunately, other folks had already done it so I had guidance from other broadcasters around the country. Also, a couple of guys in the Pac-12 had already done it as well so it gave me some idea of what to expect but at the same time, it was all brand new.

“When you’re at the game, you get a feel for the game and see everything going on. Watching it from a video monitor, you don’t have the same ability or the same feel. … Everything that goes into a broadcast, it puts you behind. At the same time, you gotta just do with what you have. That’s what we did. We prepared like it was a regular game and broadcasted like a regular game.”

Jeffries’ radio call includes natural sound from the game, such as pads hitting and officials’ whistles. Last week, the home team’s radio feed provides the sound using a field microphone.