Who will be the Arizona Wildcats' MVP in 2020? Here are 5 prime candidates

For the first time in his Arizona career, Harris has a coach — Andy Buh — dedicated to his position. Harris has been a popular choice to have a breakout season for the last two years. Maybe that time will come now that he possesses a captain’s title and is working with a veteran coach.

Lorenzo Burns, CB

Arizona defensive backs coach Greg Burns (no relation) classified Burns as an “old head” of the Wildcats’ secondary. The fifth-year senior has recorded 168 tackles, nine interceptions and 34 pass deflections over 37 career games. Burns, who chose to return to Tucson for one more season rather than test the NFL draft waters, just might be Arizona’s most pro-ready prospect on defense.

“Being able to come back and up my stock and being able to put more things on film, maybe we’ll get some questions answered from NFL scouts and teams, and I just felt like me coming back would be another opportunity to answer those questions,” Burns said.

Anthony Pandy, LB

You could make a case that no player is more important to Arizona’s defense than Pandy, who takes over the “Mike” linebacker position held by Colin Schooler since 2017. With Schooler gone to Texas Tech and Tony Fields II now at West Virginia, Pandy is the most experienced linebacker on the team.