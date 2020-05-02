Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina, Dennis Polian helps navigate UA through coronavirus uncertainty

At Arizona, spring practice was canceled and about 100 players scattered to all parts of the map. No one knows with any certainty when and if college football will reopen.

“The difference between now and when I was at Tulane during Hurricane Katrina is that we now have greater connectivity, the technology to communicate more effectively,” said Polian. “At Tulane, it was difficult to get in touch with parents, friends, or even find out what happened to your dog after the hurricane.”

At Tulane, the Green Wave football program was forced to move 10 hours away to bunk at Jackson State in Mississippi. They later moved into a hotel in Dallas and then to an abandoned dormitory 300 miles away at Louisiana Tech. They played “home games” in the Louisiana cities of Shreveport, Ruston, Lafayette, Monroe, Baton Rouge and in Mobile, Alabama.

The Green Wave athletic department subsequently eliminated eight sports, although they were brought back in 2012.

“I remember it like yesterday,” said Polian. “I saw the worst of it.