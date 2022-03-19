Hansen's Sunday Notebook: What got into Wildcats on Friday? Blame stage fright

A move that makes sense: Pima College’s men’s and women’s soccer program have been so good for so long — Dave Cosgrove’s men’s team won the NJCAA championship last year and Kendra Veliz’s women’s team was No. 2 — will now host the national finals.

On Tuesday, PCC athletic director Jim Monaco will announce that the 2022 NJCAA Division II men’s and women’s finals will be held at the Kino Sports Complex from Nov. 12-19. Soccer is so popular in Tucson that it’s likely 3,000 to 4,000 fans will squeeze into the North Stadium complex.

Over the last 25 years, the NJCAA has held the Division II national championships in Florida, Kansas, Texas, New Jersey and even in Prescott, during the days that Yavapai College’s men’s team was the No. 1 program in men’s JC soccer.

Now Pima has assumed that role, with Cosgrove’s team winning the 2018 and 2021 titles and being a steady contender for national championships for a decade.