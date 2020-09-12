Twelve former UA athletes support claims of abusive, neglectful practices in track program

Another male teammate, who was on the team during cross-country coach Riley’s tenure, said that he was sexually abused by a female teammate and when he told Li, the coach tried to blame him for the incident. When the woman continued to harass the man, he again reported her behavior to Li, and this time to Harvey, who he said told him to “stay in your lane.”

“My safety and well-being were of no concern to the coaching staff,” he said.

After the first article was published in the Star, several athletes took to Instagram to report positive experiences with Harvey, although none of those athletes contacted the Star directly. The Star requested an interview with Harvey, who did not respond. He did, however, comment on one of the public posts, saying:

“The Human Spirit is so much more important than any performance they can display! Getting one to see their value as a person is my purpose! This fight is bigger than me, it (sic) about the Human Spirit and what’s right for the Coaching World. Times are changing but I can’t let what’s most important in sport change! We have to develop people to be better for our World! Coaches are not Gods...We can’t make Olympic Finalists, we just develop the plan.”