Whether seasons can be saved is unclear, but worried UA season-ticket holders can save their seats

Regarding the latest change, which the UA announced Wednesday, Celona agreed with Wohl that it was simply the right thing to do.

“It’s obviously an unprecedented situation,” Celona said. “Our season-ticket holders have been so loyal to us over the course of so many years, it’s important that we’re loyal to them as well.”

When Wohl didn’t initially get the answers he was seeking, he sent additional emails up the chain of command. Recipients included Heeke and school president Robert C. Robbins.

Heeke wrote back to Wohl on May 16, revealing that the option he had requested soon would become an official policy.

“We’re all in this thing together. We all want the Wildcats to be successful. And we all play a little different part in that,” Heeke told the Star this week.

“I receive a lot of advice from our fans, feedback, suggestions. I appreciate that. It gets us thinking. It opens our eyes a little bit, gives us a pulse on what people are feeling out there.