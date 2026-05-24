"(We want) to show love to the community,” Mason added, “Let them know, like, ‘Hey, we love the community.’ Everything we do is thought around the community, even the sponsors; we wanted to keep it home-based. The players, most of the players, are home-based. So, we just want the community to know that we have their backs.”

So, what does the future hold for the Tribe organizations?

Eventually, the Old Pueblo Tribe and Tribe Mission would like to have a place to call their own, like a headquarters where they could host events for kids and adults.

Everything they do, and will continue to do in the future, keeps the community (plus a little baseball) at the forefront.

With only a year in, this is just the beginning for Tucson’s showcase baseball team.

“When we first started, we had done a lot within those first couple of months,” Catalano says. “(Now) we are going to be OK with certain moves because before it was a lot of uncertainty and waiting around, but now we're definitely moving in the right direction. But I definitely am excited for the next couple of years to come. We both think about it every day, all day, and it's an uphill start for sure, but once we get going, I know for sure it's going to be something that's going to be hard to stop.

“We're trying to help grow our local reputation in this Tucson scene, like the way people remember the Sidewinders or the Toros or the Padres. … So hopefully people are gonna know the Tribe now and won't forget us, because we're planning to be here for a while.”