– I enjoyed listening to a recording of ASU basketball coach Randy Bennett’s welcome-to-Tempe press conference last week. When asked about Arizona, he said, "They're not coming down. We have to go up." ASU president Michael Crow said, "We have to quiet the barking dog to the south." One way to do it: stop the exodus of star-level Phoenix players such as Mike Bibby, Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, Jerryd Bayless, Nico Mannion and Koa Peat, all of whom left Phoenix to star at Arizona.

– Pima College softball coach Rebekah Quiroz was named ACCAC Coach of the Year last week, the first PCC coach to do so since Stacy Iveson in 2005. That's head-shaking. Her father, Armando Quiroz, coached Pima softball to a 501-197 record in 11 seasons, finishing third and fourth in the NJCAA championships, yet was never named ACCAC coach of the year. After winning the conference championship a week ago, Bekah told me, "I learned from the best. I had a phenomenal mentor (her dad). I've got the biggest shoes on the planet to fill with Stacy and my dad." The former state champion at Flowing Wells High School has been part of 855 victories at Pima as an assistant coach (13 years) and head coach (eight years). Wow.