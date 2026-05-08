– I enjoyed listening to a recording of ASU basketball coach Randy Bennett’s welcome-to-Tempe press conference last week. When asked about Arizona, he said, "They're not coming down. We have to go up." ASU president Michael Crow said, "We have to quiet the barking dog to the south." One way to do it: stop the exodus of star-level Phoenix players such as Mike Bibby, Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, Jerryd Bayless, Nico Mannion and Koa Peat, all of whom left Phoenix to star at Arizona.
– Pima College softball coach Rebekah Quiroz was named ACCAC Coach of the Year last week, the first PCC coach to do so since Stacy Iveson in 2005. That's head-shaking. Her father, Armando Quiroz, coached Pima softball to a 501-197 record in 11 seasons, finishing third and fourth in the NJCAA championships, yet was never named ACCAC coach of the year. After winning the conference championship a week ago, Bekah told me, "I learned from the best. I had a phenomenal mentor (her dad). I've got the biggest shoes on the planet to fill with Stacy and my dad." The former state champion at Flowing Wells High School has been part of 855 victories at Pima as an assistant coach (13 years) and head coach (eight years). Wow.
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– When Cherry Field was renamed Oscar Romero Ballpark at Cherry Field recently, it was the culmination of a lot of work and effort by his family and friends. Romero, who won a Tucson-record 488 baseball games as THS' coach from 1990-2018 was honored, in part, by the work of his sister, Becky Watson, who created and submitted paperwork to TUSD in an attempt to get the facility named after her brother. Oscar's wife, Jo Ann, also helped with the renaming process. Long-time THS trainer Mike Boese, 30 years on the job, made the boulder creation and dedication come to pass. Romero died last fall. It was a first-class project that was well-deserved.
– Cienega High School grad Nick Gonzales ranked No. 9 in the National League with a .309 batting average through Thursday. The Pittsburgh Pirates' third baseman responded to pressure and then some to keep a regular position in his fifth MLB season. In the offseason, the Pirates brought in a new second baseman, Brandon Lowe from Tampa Bay, to take Gonzales' regular spot at second base. They then recalled their No. 1 prospect, shortstop Konnor Griffin, to take Gonzales' fall-back position. So Gonzales moved to third base, won the job, and is now having the best season of his career.
– It doesn't take long to see what has caused Arizona baseball coach Chip Hale and the Wildcats to fall to the depths of the Big 12 this season. Through Thursday, the 17-30 Wildcats had just 39 total home runs. The NCAA leader is Georgia at 131. Big 12 powers Oklahoma State, 111, and ASU, 92, were in the Top 10 in home run totals. In batting average, Arizona ranked No. 264, with a .254 batting average. Texas Tech of the Big 12 is No. 2 in the NCAA with a .348 batting average. The UA's .254 batting average is the lowest in recorded school history, which goes back to 1959.