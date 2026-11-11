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Arizona football isn’t the only Wildcat program making inroads in the state of Texas.

UA baseball’s 11-man signing class announced Wednesday includes two players from Texas high schools and a pair from the same junior college in the Lone Star State.

“Texas is a state we’re really trying to get into and recruit better,” Wildcats coach Chip Hale said during an interview on ZONA+. “Being in the Big 12, it’s helped us. We’re starting to see that open up.”

One of the two signees from McLennan Community College in Waco — where two current UA pitchers played this past season — is also a Texas native.

Infielder Luke Tucker originally committed to LSU coming out of Krum High School. He announced in the summer that he would be attending McLennan instead.

Tucker stated that he still planned to play for LSU (which has the No. 1-ranked recruiting class for 2027, per Baseball America). But he re-opened his recruitment and signed with Arizona.