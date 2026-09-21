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The Big 12 football power rankings are published on the Hotline each Monday throughout the regular season. The placement of teams reflects both the latest results and season-long performance. (Call them objectively subjective.) For comparative purposes, we have included each team’s position in last week’s rankings.

The instant Houston quarterback Conner Weigman's knee grazed the turf Friday night in Lubbock, everything changed.

The Cougars failed to convert a 2-point attempt that would have tied the game in the final minute. Texas Tech secured a vital victory in the Big 12 opener, and the framework for the conference race was set.

Not for the Red Raiders and the Cougars.

For everybody.

Yes, it's the middle of September, and mayhem is part of the Big 12's football ethos. But because of what comes next for Texas Tech — or more accurately: what doesn't come next — that Friday night thrill ride carried massive consequences up and down the standings.

Although they aren't as dominant this season as last, the 11th-ranked Red Raiders now hold the pole position thanks to a conference opponent rotation that was set years ago but might as well have been crafted this summer by billionaire booster Cody Campbell himself.

Texas Tech has eight Big 12 games remaining, and there isn't a ranked team in the bunch.

Combine their immensely favorable schedule with that head-to-head victory over No. 25 Houston and, in our view, the Red Raiders have a wider road to the conference championship game than anyone else by an order of magnitude.