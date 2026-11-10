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The Big 12 football power rankings are published on the Hotline each week throughout the regular season. The placement of teams reflects both the latest results and season-long performance.

Combine the outcomes of the first College Football Playoff rankings and the 10th Saturday of the season, and postseason clarity is beginning to form across the Big 12 terrain.

The likelihood of sending three teams to the CFP, which seemed possible but hardly probable a few weeks ago, is now wholly unrealistic. There have been too many wins by the wrong teams, both inside and outside of the conference, and too many losses by the right teams.

So let's place that scenario to the side and focus on the Big 12's path to two playoff bids, which, if you'll recall, was the hope all along.

Alone among the power conferences, the Big 12 has not sent an at-large team to the CFP since the event expanded two years ago. Only its champions, Arizona State in 2024 and Texas Tech in 2025, have participated.

Claiming an at-large bid this year is paramount, along with actually winning a playoff game.

The initial CFP rankings, revealed Nov. 3, were not as favorable as they appeared. Yes, Utah and BYU were in the top 10, as expected, but Texas Tech's position (15th) was a warning sign.

Add the two essential results from Week 10 — those would be Utah's victory in the Holy War and Notre Dame's victory over No. 1 Miami — and we have initial framing for the stretch run.