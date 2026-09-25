And two ancient Northwest rivalries, the Apple Cup and Civil War, are in various stages of existence.

But that's the extent of the nonconference inventory matching former Pac-12 teams, according to the website FBschedules.com, which tracks nonconference series across the FBS and FCS.

A slew of games that seemingly make sense due to shared histories, geographic proximity and the location of alumni bases are not, at this point, lining future schedules of former Pac-12 peers.

Hopefully, that will change if the College Football Playoff takes the necessary steps to ensure quality nonconference inventory throughout the Power Four leagues.

The field is expected to double in size to 24 teams as early as next season. With that, the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC could implement standards designed to incentivize teams to craft rigorous nonconference schedules in much the same fashion the NCAA Tournament selection process rewards teams for high-level (e.g., Quadrant I) games outside of league play.

That could be problematic for Washington State, Oregon State and other schools in the rebuilt Pac-12. They would effectively be cast into purgatory as high-risk opponents (threats to win the game) that do not satisfy CFP scheduling requirements.

But for the 10 former Pac-12 schools now scattered across the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten, a barrage of home-and-home series sprouting up in the late 2020s and early 2030s could prove beneficial.

There's a fascinating alternative, too: NIL-driven matchups at neutral sites that mirror the multi-team events so popular in college basketball in November and December.