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Instant reaction to Week 4 developments on the field …

1. The Riley Watch is on

You know what they say: The more things change, the more USC wilts when it matters most.

The Trojans have a new defensive coordinator, a pricier roster and more NFL Draft picks than at any point in Lincoln Riley’s tenure. But it all added up to the same result against their greatest nemesis.

Well, not exactly the same result.

Last year, the Trojans lost at Oregon 42-27.

On Saturday, they were one point better, losing 41-27 in the game Riley had to win more than any other this season by a factor of eight bajillion.

Oregon overtook USC as the premier program on the West Coast, both on the field and the recruiting trail, more than a decade ago.

The Trojans hoped a massive upgrade in NIL funding, changes to the coaching staff and a stellar recruiting class would change the competitive landscape. Instead, it was more of the same.

Their high-powered offense wasn’t good enough when it needed to be.

Their defense was as porous as always.

Their discipline? Missing in action.

Toughness? Hahaha.

And here’s the kicker: They were beaten by a backup quarterback.

Oregon starter Dante Moore was knocked out of the game in the second quarter. (More on that below.) In stepped Dylan Raiola, a transfer from Nebraska, who proceeded to lead the Ducks to 38 of their points.