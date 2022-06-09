FC Tucson introduces new Golazo golden ale with help of downtown brewery

FC Tucson is releasing a new soccer-themed beer, and it'll be available just in time for Tucson's birthday.

Golazo, "a match day golden ale," will be available at all FC Tucson home matches starting Aug. 20. The beer is a collaboration between the club and Pueblo Vida Brewing Company, 115 E. Broadway Blvd.

The beer will also be available at the brewery and select retail locations. Partnerships between professional teams and local breweries are nothing new: the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl and Barrio Brewing Company have their own beer, Bowl Brew. The Diamondbacks, Suns and Cardinals all have their own beers through Four Peaks Brewing Company, and the Coyotes have theirs with Grand Canyon Brewing Company.

“Pueblo Vida has a tremendous passion for Tucson, soccer and craft beer, and that’s evident in everything they do,” FC Tucson president Amanda Powers said in a news release. “We’re excited to partner with Pueblo Vida to bring our fans a brand-new craft brew that exemplifies the collaboration between FC Tucson and downtown businesses.”

Pueblo Vida has long been connected to FC Tucson's, the city's professional soccer franchise. The team recently held a pair of World Cup qualifier watch parties at the brewery.

“We’ve always been big soccer fans and when this opportunity arose to work with Tucson’s professional soccer team, it was a natural fit with everything Pueblo Vida is about,” Pueblo Vida co-founder Linette Antillon. “The enthusiasm that craft beer aficionados have and those fans of soccer bring to the pitch are very similar, and we are proud to be able to bring those two together.”

