Greg Hansen: Cats can look to 5 players from Pac-12's past for a new way forward

Lampley wasn’t a fluid enough athlete, not an NBA prospect. He broke his foot as a senior in high school. Yet he became the Pac-10’s top player in 2002.

Randle was considered a mid-major prospect, sort of like 2012 Arizona starting point guard Mark Lyons, who put in three years at Xavier before becoming a clutch, all-conference, Sweet 16 standout at Arizona.

Gutierrez wasn’t a good shooter, wasn’t an elite athlete, didn’t dazzle anyone on the AAU circuit. All he could do is find a way to beat you.

Young was in the dime-a-dozen package of wing shooters who didn’t get serious attention from the nearby Texas Longhorns or Big 12 schools like Oklahoma and Kansas. He developed into a Big Game shooting specialist and scored 2,304 college points.

The same not-quite-elite prospects exist every year, but blueblood coaches don’t pursue them because it’s too irresistible to sign five-star prospects and ignore how fleeting their college days are apt to be.

So the Lampleys and Clancys wind up at second-tier basketball schools where, given four years, they become certified game-changers.