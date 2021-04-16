Greg Hansen: Farewell to Bruce Larson, a coach, professor, TV analyst and so much more

Larson had been reading part of Rustand’s new book, “The Leader Within Us,” in which the coach’s influence on Rustand’s career and others is referenced.

This is part of the email Rustand later sent to his former Wildcat teammates:

“I had the chance to be his assistant coach for nearly three years, so I got to know another side of him. I would make these observations: He was one of the best and finest men I have ever known. He lived a good life with his family at the center of all he has ever done. He was completely consistent in his core values and the worth he saw in each person’s life.

“He was always positive and upbeat. I never heard him say a negative thing about another person. From the time I met him as a high school senior to Monday’s conversation he was always the same man, the same person. He reveled in other people’s success and cheered for the underdog. He quietly supported scores of athletes and individuals who needed help, all without acknowledgment or recognition.

“Perhaps, just perhaps, we honor him by being more like him in every way.”

Larson died at home Tuesday evening. He was 94.

