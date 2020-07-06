Greg Hansen: The bill has come due on out-of-control spending in the NCAA

Getting a perspective on the out-of-control spending is not difficult.

In a disciplinary issue last week, the Utah Utes announced they were reducing the salary of defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley from $1.1 million to $525,000. It has been 22 years — a long time in the college sports world of dollars-and-sense — but after Dick Tomey coached Arizona to a historic 12-1 season in 1998, his contract was rewritten to pay him $500,000 in total compensation.

Now a Utah defensive coordinator has his salary cut in half and still makes more than Tomey at the height of his career.

Arizona last eliminated a sport in the spring of 1985. Until now, it was the most dire financial crisis in modern UA athletic history. Athletic director Cedric Dempsey eliminated women’s synchronized swimming, which had not only won two NCAA championships earlier in the decade, but was coming off a stunning 1984 Olympic performance in which Wildcats Tracie Ruiz and Candy Costie won gold medals.

Seven members of the USA national synchronized swimming team were training on campus at the Hillenbrand Aquatic Center, yet Dempsey was able to save $1.6 million in what years later seems like a work of financial genius.