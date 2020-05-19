Greg Hansen: Wildcats made 'great lifetime memories' in 2000, when they stunned top-ranked Stanford

“There’s a lot more to it than recruiting,” says Busch, who would coach Arizona to the 2008 men’s and women’s NCAA championships and then become national team director of USA Swimming from 2012-2018. “First, you’ve got to figure out how to unite that talent and put it in a team-first mentality.

“That team, in 2000, came together. It was a journey that makes great lifetime memories because of the camaraderie, the sweat and the tears they all put in.”

Arizona ended Stanford’s 13-year-run as Pac-10 champions, winning 1,325 to 1,197. Busch was named the NCAA coach of the year. Arizona finished No. 2 in the NCAA finals in a down-to-the-wire showdown with Georgia, losing by the equivalent of an arm’s length.

And it wasn’t a one-time shot, either. Arizona’s women’s swimming teams went on to win three more Pac-10 titles in eight years.

Postscript: At the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia, Beard was not among the favorites to win any medal. But in the final two lengths of the pool in the 200 breaststroke, she came from the outside lane to win the bronze medal. Busch, who had shown so much faith in her two years earlier, stood on the deck, beaming.