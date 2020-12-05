Greg Hansen: Wildcats outclassed by Colorado as losing streak grows to an uncomfortable 11 games

Things you never used to hear in Pac-12 football:

Colorado is undefeated.

Colorado might go to the Rose Bowl.

Colorado has a better quarterback than Oregon.

But in the unpredictable year of our lord 2020 — a year in which USC is playing at Washington State on a Sunday evening in December and Coastal Carolina might be better than any team in the Pac-12 — the Buffaloes are possibly all of those things.

Here’s the problem: Colorado was the singular team on Arizona’s schedule that the Wildcats figured to beat.

As Arizona lost its 11th consecutive game Saturday night, 24-13, the Wildcats at last made some potential game-changing plays on defense, including their first turnovers of the season. It wasn’t anywhere near enough.

Maybe 13 points was enough to win football games in the 1990s, but those days seem as long ago as the Gunfight at the OK Corral. Since 1994, Arizona has won a single game when it scored 13 points or fewer — a 10-9 victory over Cal in 2010.

That’s once in 317 games. No player on this Arizona roster had yet been born.