Hansen's Hundred, No. 68: Serafina Grace was amazing as an athlete, coach and referee

Of all the catchy names for Tucson sports figures through the years — football’s "Cactus Comet," Art Luppino; basketball’s Coniel "Popcorn" Norman; and baseball’s Terry "Tito" Francona — it could be that Tucson High and UA tennis and softball standout Serafina Grace tops them all.

"Amazing Grace."

That’s an apt description of Grace’s meaning to the Tucson sports community for almost 40 years. Amazing.

She was a state doubles tennis champion at Tucson High in 1947, which was part of coach Kathryn Young’s nine girls state championship teams from 1936-50. Grace was also one of the leading softball pitchers of the era, helping the Sunshine Girls win their first-ever state championship, in 1950.

Ranked No. 68 on our list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years, Grace went far beyond tennis and softball. The daughter of a machinist for the Southern Pacific Railroad, Grace became a member of the Tucson Baseball Commission, which regulated pro and amateur baseball at Hi Corbett Field in the 1950s. At the same time was the tournament director for the AIA’s state tennis championships.