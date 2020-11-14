Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Pandemic doesn't keep UA coaches from delivering on signing day

“It was a pretty special day,” Mike Urbanski said. “I’m really proud of how our athletes persevered through all of the pandemic ups and downs, stayed safe, and pulled together as a team. We know how lucky we were just to have a season.”

The Urbanski family is one of the most decorated in Tucson distance-running history. Mike’s son, Joe, finished second in the state finals in 1995 and became part of Stanford’s 2001 Pac-10 championship team. He is an attorney in San Francisco. His son Mike — Michael’s father — was a former standout runner at Salpointe and is now the captain of the Rio Rico fire department.

