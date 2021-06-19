Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Tucson's Abdi Abdirahman will ready for Olympics at age 44

Abdirahman is in Oregon this weekend for the U.S. Olympic Trials, but for once he won’t be competing.

He is in Eugene to be processed for his trip to Japan, and also to be honored with all those who qualify for Team USA between now and next weekend.

Abdiarahman said that “writing the book with (author) Myles Schrag was a lot of work. It’s about my family leaving Somalia during a civil war when I was young, it’s about coming to Tucson, it’s about making the track team at Pima College and then becoming an All-American at Arizona.

“I spent a lot of time talking about Coach Murray and what he means to me and how he has influenced me for 25 years. I have so many memories from the Olympics going all the way back to 2000 in Australia.”

The latest chapter in Abdirahman’s life — he is the oldest distance runner to make an American Olympic team in history — is one of the most compelling. At 23, he finished 10th in the 2000 Olympics as a 10,000-meter runner. He is a four-time USA 10,000 national champion. He is also 10 years older than fellow Tokyo marathon qualifier Galen Rupp, a former Oregon Duck.