AIA votes to cancel high school basketball, soccer and wrestling seasons

The Arizona high school winter sports season ended before it started.

In response to a surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board voted 5-4 on Friday to end the upcoming boys and girls basketball, wrestling and soccer seasons that were scheduled to begin playing on Jan. 18.

The AIA's spring sports season, slated to begin on March 15, is in jeopardy too.

“While we understand the board’s position, we are saddened by this decision, especially considering that club sports are continuing," said AIA executive director David Hines. "To the best of our knowledge, never in our 100-plus-year history has the AIA canceled an entire season. We want nothing more than for our students to be active in school and participating in interscholastic sports and activities."

The AIA delayed the start of the winter sports season in December after a spike in coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Arizona. According to the Arizona Republic's Richard Obert, who monitored the AIA's board meeting on Friday, the session was called after the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee recommended against the start of the winter sports season.