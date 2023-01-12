 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too close for comfort: Tucson Amphitheater strains past Sahuarita 60-59

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Tucson Amphitheater passed in a 60-59 victory at Sahuarita's expense for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 12.

Last season, Sahuarita and Tucson Amphitheater faced off on January 25, 2022 at Sahuarita High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 5, Sahuarita faced off against Douglas and Tucson Amphitheater took on Tucson Mica Mountain on January 5 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. For more, click here.

