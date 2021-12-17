 Skip to main content
Tucson Tanque Verde nets nifty win over Tucson Amphitheater 68-61

Tucson Tanque Verde nets nifty win over Tucson Amphitheater 68-61

Tucson Tanque Verde poked just enough holes in Tucson Amphitheater's defense to garner a taut 68-61 victory for an Arizona boys basketball victory on December 17.

In recent action on December 9, Tucson Tanque Verde faced off against Sells Baboquivari and Tucson Amphitheater took on Tucson Flowing Wells on December 9 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School. For a full recap, click here.

