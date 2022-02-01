Sierra Vista Buena casts spell on Tucson Sahuaro 56-51

Sierra Vista Buena upended Tucson Sahuaro for a narrow 56-51 victory on February 1 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Tucson Sahuaro faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Sierra Vista Buena took on Tucson Sunnyside on January 24 at Sierra Vista Buena High School. For more, click here.
