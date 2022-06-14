Chaminade University hires Flowing Wells' Michael Edwards as women's hoops head coach

Flowing Wells High School girls basketball associate head coach Michael Edwards has been hired by Chaminade University as the program's next women's basketball coach.

Chaminade, a private university in Honolulu, plays in Division II as part of the Pacific West Conference. The university announced the hire of Edwards on June 8.

Edwards has spent the last two seasons serving as the associate head coach for the Flowing Wells girls varsity basketball team under Michael Perkins. The Caballeros reached the Class 5A state championship each of the last two years.

Prior to joining the Flowing Wells staff, Edwards was the girls varsity head coach at Tanque Verde and posted a combined record of 109-40 over five seasons.

Edwards, a University of Arizona graduate, is replacing longtime coach Arthur King who stepped down in April and is the program's second-winningest coach.

"I am very excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Chaminade ohana," Edwards said via the university. "It was clear from my first meeting with the search committee that Chaminade is a special place."

