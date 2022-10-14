Full throttle: Tucson Mica Mountain establishes quick lead, cruises past Tucson Empire 48-6

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Tucson Mica Mountain during a 48-6 win over Tucson Empire during this Arizona football game.
The first quarter gave Tucson Mica Mountain a 14-0 lead over Tucson Empire.
The Thunderbolts fought to a 48-0 halftime margin at the Ravens' expense.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
The Ravens closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.
