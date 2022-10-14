 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Full throttle: Tucson Mica Mountain establishes quick lead, cruises past Tucson Empire 48-6

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Tucson Mica Mountain during a 48-6 win over Tucson Empire during this Arizona football game.

The first quarter gave Tucson Mica Mountain a 14-0 lead over Tucson Empire.

The Thunderbolts fought to a 48-0 halftime margin at the Ravens' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Ravens closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 30, Tucson Empire squared off with Sahuarita in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

