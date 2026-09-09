How has Desert View stepped up after losing standout running back Jaylee Abraham, who transferred to Centennial in Peoria, after becoming one of the top players in the state and being named the Bijan Robinson Player of the Year?

A: "When we lost him, it was definitely a big hit to the team. It's a next-player-up mentality. After he left, we had other players step up and they've been able to get the job done."

How is it playing for head coach Robert Bonillas, who's been the Jaguars' coach for 15 seasons?

A: "It's been special. When I first came in as a freshman, he welcomed me with open arms. I'm very grateful for that. During my sophomore year, my very first game on varsity, he told me that there's nothing to be scared of and to just play my game and not do too much. He keeps on coaching me and making sure I'm doing good throughout the season."

How has Desert View's football success permeated throughout the school?

A: "It's definitely something cool. There's always people asking us about our next game. After our big win last week, a lot of people started asking about how good we are. They actually want to know if we're going to make it to state. I feel like a lot more people are interested in our football team compared to the last few years."

How was the experience of going undefeated in the regular season and advancing in the playoffs last season?