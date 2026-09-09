A season after losing its starting quarterback and star running back, the Desert View Jaguars are off to another hot start.
The Jaguars, 2-0 after going 11-1 and posting the school's first-ever undefeated regular season in 2025, have outscored their first two opponents 84-10, which includes a 42-0 thumping of Sahuaro last week.
"Our hot start comes from the hard work we've put in," said Desert View junior quarterback Andrew Godoy. "Last year, we came up short of our goal in winning state. I feel like it just motivates us, because a lot of people don't have us going too far. They thought we were going to be a one-year wonder or whatever. I feel like we're going to have a big year this year and that motivates us."
Godoy completed 14 of 18 passes for 267 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the shutout win over Sahuaro. Godoy has completed 79% of his passes this season.
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Godoy, who also plays basketball at Desert View, is the "Spears & Ali" High School Football Player of the Week for Week 2. The DVHS quarterback joined ESPN Tucson this week to reflect on the Jaguars' performance, as Desert View faces Camelback in Phoenix on Friday at 7 p.m.
Your top receiver this season is sophomore Anthony Rodarte, who has 13 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Rodarte recently eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in his career. How is the chemistry between you two?
A: "The chemistry between me and him is special. We have definitely put in a lot of work together in practice. We talk about the different things we can do in the game. Every time he sees something on the field, he lets me know and then I'll let the coach go. The chemistry me and him have, it's definitely special."
How has Desert View stepped up after losing standout running back Jaylee Abraham, who transferred to Centennial in Peoria, after becoming one of the top players in the state and being named the Bijan Robinson Player of the Year?
A: "When we lost him, it was definitely a big hit to the team. It's a next-player-up mentality. After he left, we had other players step up and they've been able to get the job done."
How is it playing for head coach Robert Bonillas, who's been the Jaguars' coach for 15 seasons?
A: "It's been special. When I first came in as a freshman, he welcomed me with open arms. I'm very grateful for that. During my sophomore year, my very first game on varsity, he told me that there's nothing to be scared of and to just play my game and not do too much. He keeps on coaching me and making sure I'm doing good throughout the season."
How has Desert View's football success permeated throughout the school?
A: "It's definitely something cool. There's always people asking us about our next game. After our big win last week, a lot of people started asking about how good we are. They actually want to know if we're going to make it to state. I feel like a lot more people are interested in our football team compared to the last few years."
How was the experience of going undefeated in the regular season and advancing in the playoffs last season?
A: "It was definitely a great experience for me. I got to experience a bunch of things I never got to before. We were the very first team in Desert View history to make it that far in the playoffs. It was cool to see the competition in Phoenix and how fast the game really is in the playoffs compared to the regular season."
How did you start playing quarterback?
A: "I started playing football when I was 7 years old and I started off at running back. Our quarterback got hurt and I stepped up to play quarterback. From that day, I fell in love with the position. I told my mom and dad that I want to play quarterback. I ran with it since then."
Who is your biggest idol at the quarterback position?
A: "One quarterback I look up to is Jaxson Dart. I feel like he plays just like me. He can throw the football and when he runs, he doesn't run scared. He runs hard and I want to imitate my game after him."
What's your mindset heading into the bulk of your schedule?
A: "We're starting to lock in a little bit more. As we go through the season, we know we can't have lackadaisical practices and then flip the switch on game day. We have to be locked in throughout the week and we have to minimize our mistakes. That's pretty much it."
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports