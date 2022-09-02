Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro hammers Sahuarita Walden Grove 28-7

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Sahuarita Walden Grove 28-7 in Arizona high school football on September 2.
Last season, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off on October 15, 2021 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…