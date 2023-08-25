Tucson Salpointe Catholic controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-14 win against Tucson Marana in an Arizona high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Tucson Salpointe Catholic opened with a 7-0 advantage over Tucson Marana through the first quarter.

The Lancers registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lancers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-7 fourth quarter, too.

