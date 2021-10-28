Friday night's high school football matchups, locations and predictions

The push for the playoffs is officially underway throughout Southern Arizona. During the final month of the regular season, high school football teams from throughout the area will try to bolster their seedings in their respective divisions.

Other teams hope wins over the next few weeks will result in postseason berths.

This week, the Star’s game of the week is a clash between undefeated Casa Grande and red-hot Canyon del Oro.

The Star’s Justin Spears previews that game, along with other contests around town Friday night. Predicted winners are in ALL CAPS; all games start at 7 p.m.

Tucson High (1-6) at MESA (2-5)

Location: 1630 E. Southern Ave., Mesa

What to expect: Since a drubbing of Rincon/University to begin the month, Tucson High has lost three straight games — including a 55-3 setback against Laveen Cesar Chavez at home. Now the Badgers’ next three games are on the road in Phoenix. Tough days are ahead for Tucson High, including this week. Call it 34-20 for Mesa.

Sierra Vista Buena (3-4) at SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (5-2)

Location: 1545 E. Copper St.