Friday night's high school football matchups, locations and predictions
editor's pick top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Jose Alba and Canyon del Oro torched Pueblo 47-0 last week. Up next for the Dorados: a showdown with undefeated Casa Grande.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

The push for the playoffs is officially underway throughout Southern Arizona. During the final month of the regular season, high school football teams from throughout the area will try to bolster their seedings in their respective divisions.

Other teams hope wins over the next few weeks will result in postseason berths.

This week, the Star’s game of the week is a clash between undefeated Casa Grande and red-hot Canyon del Oro.

The Star’s Justin Spears previews that game, along with other contests around town Friday night. Predicted winners are in ALL CAPS; all games start at 7 p.m. 

Tucson High (1-6) at MESA (2-5)

Location: 1630 E. Southern Ave., Mesa

What to expect: Since a drubbing of Rincon/University to begin the month, Tucson High has lost three straight games — including a 55-3 setback against Laveen Cesar Chavez at home. Now the Badgers’ next three games are on the road in Phoenix. Tough days are ahead for Tucson High, including this week. Call it 34-20 for Mesa.

Sierra Vista Buena (3-4) at SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (5-2)

Location: 1545 E. Copper St.

What to expect: After routing then-undefeated Desert View 48-0, Salpointe Catholic cruised by Mica Mountain 56-5; the Lancers led the Thunderbolts 42-5 at halftime. Salpointe quarterback Treyson Bourguet completed 7 of 9 passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Salpointe is most likely out of Open Division playoff contention, but the Lancers remain arguably the best team in Southern Arizona. They’ll show it again during a 52-13 win over visiting Buena.

Cholla (1-5) at MOUNTAIN VIEW (2-5)

Location: 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.

What to expect: While Mountain View has struggled this season, Cholla has been on the receiving end of some bad luck. The Chargers forfeited their last two games against Buena and Salpointe, and have been outscored 183-21 in losses this season. Mountain View is hoping to move past its 20-14 loss to Desert View last week. Expect the Mountain Lions to roll this week, 42-20.

DESERT VIEW (6-1) at Flowing Wells (3-5)

Location: 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road

What to expect: Desert View’s 1-2 punch at running back, Serge Gboweiah and Carlos Alvarez, was inactive last week. The Jaguars were led by Abdulahi Yusuf, who rushed for 138 yards on 22 carries. Desert View’s running backs are some of the best in Southern Arizona. It’ll show again on Friday, when the Jaguars rout Flowing Wells 49-14.

CIENEGA (4-3) at Sunnyside (4-3)

Location: 1725 E. Bilby Road

What to expect: Cienega has found a rhythm lately, winning three straight games following a 23-21 loss to Gilbert Campo Verde. Junoir quarterback Brayden Cherry completed 7 of 8 passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-0 win over Nogales. Cole McFarland also had 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just three carries in the win. Even though Sunnyside has stumbled while Cienega has thrived, this should be a contest that’ll go down to the wire. Call it 33-30 Cienega.

Rincon/University (1-6) at IRONWOOD RIDGE (3-4)

Location: 2475 W. Naranja Drive

What to expect: The Nighthawks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Sunnyside last week. Expect them get back to .500 this week with a 35-7 win.

MARANA (6-1) at Nogales (3-4)

Location: 1950 Apache Blvd., Nogales

What to expect: Nobody’s perfect, but last week? Marana quarterback Elijah Joplin went 7 for 7 for 212 yards and five touchdowns, while running back Matthew Jensen tacked on 112 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 70-0 win over Rincon/University. Expect the Tigers to make another offensive statement this week on the road with a 56-14 win.

CASA GRANDE (8-0) at Canyon del Oro (5-3)

Location: 25 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley

What to expect: Winners of five straight games after starting the season 0-3, CDO has thrust itself into the postseason picture and is hoping to garner a big-time victory over a team vying for an Open Division playoff spot. Casa Grande quarterback Angel Flores has thrown for 1,427 yards and 20 touchdowns with a 76.3 completion percentage. He also leads the Cougars in rushing with 664 yards. If CDO’s stout defense can corral Flores, the Dorados could pull off the upset special. CDO junior quarterback Caden Dawes is coming off a 325-yard, four-touchdown performance, so expect an offensive shootout this week. But we like Casa Grande, 49-35.

PUEBLO (3-4) at Sahuaro (0-6)

Location: 545 N. Camino Seco

What to expect: Scott McKee’s Cougars are still in the hunt for their first win this season. It won’t come this week. Pueblo, 24-14.

Empire (4-4) at AMPHI (4-2)

Location: 125 W. Yavapai Road

What to expect: Amphi star running back Kiko Trejo was held to 26 yards last week, his lowest rushing mark since his sophomore season in 2019. Expect a bounce-back game from Amphi’s standout. Panther win, 34-28.

CATALINA FOOTHILLS (3-4) at Rio Rico (0-5)

Location: 590 N. Camino Galindo, Rio Rico

What to expect: Catalina Foothills was led by quarterback Connor Smith and running back Yasuo Bean during last week’s win over Amphi. Smith threw for 208 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, and Bean rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown; he has 1,014 yards on the season. A Foothills win and an Empire loss could put the Falcons in the driver’s seat to win the Class 4A Gila Region. Call it 42-7.

PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (7-2) at Chandler AZ College Prep (5-4)

Location: 4477 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler

What to expect: The Lions have had a number of postseason-like games against Sabino, Safford and Thatcher over the last three weeks, and went 2-1 in those games. Pusch Ridge Christian quarterback Ryan Fontaine is now at 1,528 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. Lions take care of business this week behind Fontaine’s arm, 42-21.

SABINO (6-2) at Sahuarita (1-7)

Location: 350 W. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita

What to expect: A divisional win over Sahuarita would put the Sabercats up a notch in the Class 3A South standings. Quarterback Cameron Hackworth has arguably the most potent arm and legs in Southern Arizona, leading Sabino in passing and rushing. Sabercats, 56-13.

TANQUE VERDE (5-3) at Catalina (1-8)

Location: 3645 E. Pima St.

What to expect: Kudos to Catalina’s seniors for what they’ve experienced over the last few years, whether it's coaching changes or navigating a pandemic. The Trojans are expected to lose 41-0 on Friday, but Catalina should be proud of the season it had.

Santa Rita (1-7) at ELOY SANTA CRUZ VALLEY (4-5)

Location: 900 N. Main St., Eloy

What to expect: After beating Catalina 40-6, the Eagles fell 69-0 to Maricopa Sequoia Pathway Academy. Expect another loss for Santa Rita this week, 35-7.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

