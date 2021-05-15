High school playoffs: Cienega falls short; Sabino preps for 3A softball title game

Howell experienced plenty of nail-biters during his time in collegiate and pro baseball, but nothing like Friday’s 15-inning, 1-0 win over Empire in the Class 3A state semifinals. He called it “the single greatest game I’ve ever been a part of for both sides. … I felt like every inning we were close offensively.”

Senior outfielder Izzy Armijo led off the bottom of the 15th inning with a single and then scored on an RBI double by Riley Nielson. Howell said Nielson “may have had the single greatest performance I’ve ever seen” after the star junior pitcher worked 15 shutout innings without walking a batter, then drove in the winning run. She ranks fourth in the state in strikeouts (197) and wins (16).

Sabino suffered its first loss of the season in its regular-season finale, falling 10-0 to a Salpointe Catholic team that’s undefeated and will play Monday for the Class 4A state title.

Since then, the Sabercats have beaten their three postseason opponents by a combined score of 20-1.

The Sabercats will need another rock-steady performance to win another state title. Howell isn’t worried about his players being nervous — or that the Sabercats will play at Hillenbrand, one of the cathedrals of college softball.