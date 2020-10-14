High schools countdown: QB AJ Skaggs leads Sabino team that could run the table

McBrayer has been a mentor on and off the field for the young quarterback. Skaggs frequently finds himself hanging out at his coach’s house; their conversations often have little to do with throwing a football.

“We just talk just about life and he gives me advice that I'm going to remember for the rest of my life,” Skaggs said.

The freedom and comfortability the two have with one another transfers seamlessly to the gridiron. McBrayer has given the quarterback the flexibility to audible or change the direction of the play at the line.

“We have a pretty complex set for high school offenses with a lot of multiple reads. We're not calling plays just to the right or to the left. It's all based on finding space and finding what lineups defenses are in,” McBrayer said.

This season, the duo plans go even further.

“He'll be telling the offense which way we're going on 100% of our plays this year,” McBrayer said. “Our offensive coordinator will call the play in, and AJ will set the offense.”

Once the ball is snapped, Skaggs is in control of his craft as he surveys the field and goes through his progression until he finds an open man.