Pusch Ridge, Evan Lovett dash past Mesa Eastmark for 41-6 opening-night win
editor's pick

Evan Lovett, of Pusch Ridge Christian, runs in for a touchdown in the second half during a game against Eastmark at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on October 2, 2020. Pusch Ridge won 41-6.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

All Evan Lovett needs is a little bit of daylight and he’s gone in a flash.

The speedy three-star tailback took his first carry of the 2020 season 60 yards for a touchdown, and the Lions handily dispatched Mesa Eastmark 41-6.

“It felt great to finally be back,” Lovett said. “Iron sharpens iron, so we’ve all been encouraging each other this week.”

Friday night marked the return of high school football to Tucson amid a global pandemic, with two private schools — Salpointe Catholic and Pusch Ridge Christian — hosting games. Sierra Vista Buena also played Friday.

Kannon Jewell, of Pusch Ridge Christian, fights off Austin Johnston, of Eastmark, in the first half during a game at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on October 2, 2020. Pusch Ridge won 41-6.

With them came all the restrictions and guidelines put in place by the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Pusch Ridge Christian did not allow fans, but did permit two family members of each varsity player to attend. There were no pregame or postgame handshakes between the teams; instead, players clapped for one another at midfield after the game ended.

“It was more of feeling tonight, just knowing that we were underway, and it was a lot of fun,” Pusch Ridge Christian coach Kent Middleton said.

Friday night marked Middleton's head coaching debut at Pusch Ridge. He said it "went great."

Quarterback Hayden Hallett, of Pusch Ridge Christian, looks to make a pass in the first half during a game against Eastmark at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on October 2, 2020. Pusch Ridge won 41-6.

“A culmination of a lot of people to make it happen," he said. "The players, coaching staff, everyone has been very dilligent in everything that we do.”

The game began with three-and-outs from both schools. Pusch Ridge then drove 80 yards; the drive was capped running back Javier Grajeda, who Middleton described as “the little powerhouse," taking it in for a score.

Lovett was the difference maker, though. The 6-foot, 185-pound back is rated a three-star prospect for the class of 2021 and ranked 31st in the state according to 247Sports.com.

His first carry of the night went for the long touchdown. He followed it up in the second quarter with a 22-yard dash to get Pusch Ridge inside the 10-yard line, then ran it in for another score two plays later. The Lions led 20-0 at halftime.

Lovett finished with just five carries, all of which went for either long gains, first downs or touchdowns. The low volume reflected both the undermanned Eastmark squad and from Lovett still shaking off the lingering effects of a concussion suffered last week in practice.

In the second half, Pusch Ridge’s dominance continued. Lions quarterback Ryan Fontaine connected with receiver Jayden Rittenbach for a 12-yard touchdown. On the ensuing Eastmark drive, an errant throw found its way right into the hands of defensive back Hayden Hallet who returned it for a touchdown. Like that, the Lions led 34-0.

“We moved the ball well on the ground really well, our passing attack was good, but we need to shore up some things there,” Middleton said.

The Lions will be back in action next Friday, when they travel to Yuma Catholic for a nonconference matchup.

