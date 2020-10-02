Pusch Ridge, Evan Lovett dash past Mesa Eastmark for 41-6 opening-night win

The game began with three-and-outs from both schools. Pusch Ridge then drove 80 yards; the drive was capped running back Javier Grajeda, who Middleton described as “the little powerhouse," taking it in for a score.

Lovett was the difference maker, though. The 6-foot, 185-pound back is rated a three-star prospect for the class of 2021 and ranked 31st in the state according to 247Sports.com.

His first carry of the night went for the long touchdown. He followed it up in the second quarter with a 22-yard dash to get Pusch Ridge inside the 10-yard line, then ran it in for another score two plays later. The Lions led 20-0 at halftime.

Lovett finished with just five carries, all of which went for either long gains, first downs or touchdowns. The low volume reflected both the undermanned Eastmark squad and from Lovett still shaking off the lingering effects of a concussion suffered last week in practice.

In the second half, Pusch Ridge’s dominance continued. Lions quarterback Ryan Fontaine connected with receiver Jayden Rittenbach for a 12-yard touchdown. On the ensuing Eastmark drive, an errant throw found its way right into the hands of defensive back Hayden Hallet who returned it for a touchdown. Like that, the Lions led 34-0.