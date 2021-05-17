Sabino baseball team holds off rally to win second straight state title

TEMPE — Sabino High School scored five runs in the second inning and appeared to be rolling to a big win in the Class 3A high school baseball championship Monday.

But the Sabercats had to fend off a late rally by Buckeye Odyssey Institute, which scored five runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh on Steven Vasquez's 3-run homer.

In the end, No. 4 seed Sabino held on to secure the title, 12-8, at Tempe Diablo Stadium Monday.

“I mean they never died. We knew they were a tough team,'' said Sabino coach Frank Folsom. "We knew they were going to give us a run for their money. We came in with a good game plan. We followed it and executed it. I’m proud of these guys. They went through a lot with COVID.”

The Sabercats rolled through Snowflake 18-0 in the first round, beat Pusch Ridge Christian 6-4 in the quarterfinals and topped No. 1-seed Chandler Valley Christian 9-4 in the semifinals.

This was their second straight title, dating to 2019, the last time there was a state tournament. Sabino had to vacate its 2018 state championship because of an AIA prior-contact rule violation. Folsom came on to lead Sabino (16-5) after that rules violation, and Sabino has turned it up a notch, showing signs of a baseball dynasty.