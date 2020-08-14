You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sahuaro's Jonah Miller opts out of high school season, to join Oregon Ducks in spring

Sahuaro's Jonah Miller opts out of high school season, to join Oregon Ducks in spring

101819-spt-hs preview-p1.jpg

Jonah Miller has a final six of ASU, USC, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and Washington. He’s ranked as the No. 25 offensive tackle in the country.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star 2019

Jonah Miller, arguably Southern Arizona's top college prospect, has played his last down of high school football.

Miller, the former Salpointe Catholic High School offensive lineman who transferred to Sahuaro in the offseason, will sit out his senior season, graduate in December and join the Oregon Ducks in the spring, the Star's Greg Hansen reported Friday. 

The 6-foot-7-inch, 260-pound Miller committed to Oregon in May, choosing the  Ducks over offers from USC, Arizona State, Texas and Penn State, among others. 

Arizona's high school football season isn't scheduled to start until October because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with state championships scheduled for Dec. 11-12. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

First time head coach Ryan McBrayer takes over at Sabino

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News