Sahuaro's Jonah Miller opts out of high school season, to join Oregon Ducks in spring

Jonah Miller, arguably Southern Arizona's top college prospect, has played his last down of high school football.
Miller, the former Salpointe Catholic High School offensive lineman who transferred to Sahuaro in the offseason, will sit out his senior season, graduate in December and join the Oregon Ducks in the spring, the Star's Greg Hansen reported Friday.
Tucson's top football prospect, offensive tackle and Oregon commit Jonah Miller, has opted not to play his senior season in 2020. He had transferred from Salpointe to Sahuaro. His father Matt says Jonah plans to graduate in December and join Ducks in January.— Greg Hansen (@ghansen711) August 14, 2020
The 6-foot-7-inch, 260-pound Miller committed to Oregon in May, choosing the Ducks over offers from USC, Arizona State, Texas and Penn State, among others.
Arizona's high school football season isn't scheduled to start until October because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with state championships scheduled for Dec. 11-12.
