Spring Stars: Catalina Foothills' Emily Flowers found tennis to be just right

The Star is profiling Southern Arizona high school athletes whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Each high school was asked to nominate an exceptional spring sport athlete who exemplifies greatness on and off the field, court or track.
Had she been just a little bit more graceful as a child, Emily Flowers' life would look very different right now.
"I did ballet for a little bit when I was younger, but then my mom told me I wasn’t good at it, which I probably wasn’t," Flowers, 16, told the Star.
It turned out to be a great thing for both Flowers and Catalina Foothills High School last year, after the young tennis star volleyed her way to a state title as a freshman.
Flowers was on her way to reclaiming that title this year before her season was halted prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm definitely missing my team, because high school tennis just really helped me grow relationships with people," Flowers said. "My tennis friends are friends I’m going to have for the rest of my life."
With her high school tennis career far from over, Flowers is looking forward to continuing her training and building those friendships with her teammates.
"I'm really hoping that by next year or my senior year I'll be able to sign somewhere," said Flowers, who would love to play tennis for the University of Arizona or another Division I school.
Before the coronavirus hit, Flowers was training six days a week at the Smith-Perry Tennis Academy and an academy run by UA tennis coaches. She's trying to ensure that her game is impacted as little as possible by the change in routine.
She still takes one tennis lesson once a week. Flowers said she's lucky in that she and some friends from the team are still able to schedule some court time at the high school.
Flowers, who has been playing tennis since she was 8 and competitively since she was 10, said people are surprised to learn she's good at other sports, too.
"Not college-good, but good enough to play with my friends," she said.
So good that after the failed childhood stint at ballet, Flowers said she gave swimming a shot.
"But it got so boring because you just swim all the time and I couldn’t talk to anyone," Flowers said. "So I decided that I wanted to try tennis, because my mom played college tennis and I want to be just like her."
Tennis was the right fit for Flowers, who was drawn to the competitive nature of the sport.
"I love tennis and I love playing, but when you get to play for a team, it’s just so much more fun," Flowers said. "You’re there with someone and you have people cheering you on. It’s an individual sport and it’s hard to do it by yourself."
Before the season was called off, Flowers dominated the first few rounds in March's Kiwanis Invitational, battling against a tough opponent to take the title.
In addition to finishing up classes and keeping her tennis game sharp during quarantine, Flowers has also found time to spend mountain biking and playing volleyball with her family.
An animal-lover, Flowers is also hoping to find time this summer to volunteer at the Pima Animal Care Center. "I have cats and I really want a dog, but it's hard with my families' schedules."
In the meantime, she's just wishing for things to go back to some version of the way they used to be.
"I just want everything to be open so I can go eat out at places and shop with my friends, and go back to my normal tennis schedule with the academies," Flowers said.
