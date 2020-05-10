Spring Stars: Catalina Foothills' Emily Flowers found tennis to be just right

Before the coronavirus hit, Flowers was training six days a week at the Smith-Perry Tennis Academy and an academy run by UA tennis coaches. She's trying to ensure that her game is impacted as little as possible by the change in routine.

She still takes one tennis lesson once a week. Flowers said she's lucky in that she and some friends from the team are still able to schedule some court time at the high school.

Flowers, who has been playing tennis since she was 8 and competitively since she was 10, said people are surprised to learn she's good at other sports, too.

"Not college-good, but good enough to play with my friends," she said.

So good that after the failed childhood stint at ballet, Flowers said she gave swimming a shot.

"But it got so boring because you just swim all the time and I couldn’t talk to anyone," Flowers said. "So I decided that I wanted to try tennis, because my mom played college tennis and I want to be just like her."

Tennis was the right fit for Flowers, who was drawn to the competitive nature of the sport.