Spring Stars: Flowing Wells' Kaitlyn Rendon stays sharp as she awaits her next shot

"Typically, I'd start my day at 4:30 a.m." Rendon said. Rifle team practice was held at 6:30 a.m., and during soccer season, Rendon didn't leave school until 6 p.m., which for most people would already constitute a very full day. Homework and extra work for her AP classes sometimes kept Rendom awake until 2 a.m.

"I usually only get 2 hours of sleep," Rendon said. "I get my coffee in the morning, but sometimes I’m a little sleepy."

Her schedule these days is quite different. Rendon sleeps in until 9 or 10 in the morning. Remote learning means that she can set her own schedule, which allows Rendon to plan ahead if she knows she has a lot of work.

"I have a lot of plans," Rendon said of her goals for the future. "I want to go to Air Force Academy. I don’t want to say that I have a chance or I don’t have a chance, but it's far-reaching — kind of."

She's also thinking about East Coast schools — Johns Hopkins is a favorite — or the University of Arizona.

Rendon's coaches agree that she has a bright future ahead of her and the mindset to get there.