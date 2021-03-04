Tucson multi-sport standout Candice Pocase returning to state wrestling tournament

After four years of standout performances on several teams, Santa Rita High School senior Candice Pocase is headed to Gilbert to compete in the state wrestling tournament.

Pocase, 17, went 5-0 during the shortened season. She declared it a success, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am of course nervous, but I am also really excited,” Pocase said of the trip to state. “I want to go big or go home.”

Pocase has played for Santa Rita’s football, cross country, track and field and volleyball teams during her four years at the school. She wrestled last year before suffering a concussion when her opponent’s head smacked the back of Pocase’s head.

She wasn’t diagnosed until months after the match. She was placed on a strict recovery protocol for several months, which included no workouts or running.

Pocas, a state meet qualifier in pole vault her freshman and sophomore years, recovered in time for an abridged cross country season.