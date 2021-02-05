A year into the pandemic, Tucson's JCC helps people stay fit and safe, on-site and online

Step inside the Tucson Jewish Community Center on any given day, and you’ll be struck by a sense of familiarity mixed with newness. The hallmarks of life during a pandemic are impossible to ignore — and so is the cleaning.

During one 30-minute period on a recent Tuesday, three different employees wiped down the same set of door handles leading into and out of the center’s cafe. The display is purposeful, CEO Todd Rockoff said.

“We recognize that the actual and the visual of people cleaning gives people comfort,” Rockoff said. “We don’t just do it backstage anymore. It always took place, but it wasn’t as visible.”

The JCC’s changes, both visible and behind the scenes, have been the key to its return — and success — amid a global pandemic. The center shuttered for several months starting in March. During that time, Rockoff and his staff worked hard to beef up their online presence, developing programs and online classes in fitness and beyond. The JCC formed a medical advisory committee made up of professionals in the field, instituted two-way traffic throughout the facility and bought a state-of-the-art digital temperature scanner that reminds members to put on a mask or wear their mask correctly.

As a result, the JCC, 3800 E. River Road, has maintained over 50% of its membership.