Arizona Bowl: Freshman QB Levi Williams sparks Wyoming to 24-10 halftime lead

His second came less than two minutes later. Wyoming all-conference safety Alijah Halliburton intercepted Ellington on the first play from scrimmage after Conway’s touchdown. Halliburton returned the ball 23 yards to the GSU 11. Three plays later, Williams hit Xaxavian Valladay for an 8-yard score. Valladay took a big hit from safety Jacorey Crawford in the end zone but held on to the ball, bumping the Cowboys’ lead to 17-7 with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.

Williams displayed running ability and a strong arm but also at times looked like a freshman making his third career collegiate appearance. With the score 17-10, Wyoming advanced to the GSU 27-yard line. But on first-and-10, an under-pressure Williams threw the ball up for grabs. Cornerback Quavian White intercepted it at the 5.

On the ensuing possession, Ellington appeared to bang up his heavily braced and wrapped right leg. He limped to the sideline, sat out one play and returned to throw an incomplete pass on third-and-10.

Williams redeemed himself with a spectacular touchdown pass just before the half. Flushed to his right and driven out of bounds by linebacker Jordan Veneziale, Williams somehow got the ball to receiver Ayden Eberhardt. Eberhardt snagged it at the GSU 31, spun and dodged multiple Panthers en route to a 51-yard score.

