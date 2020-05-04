Baseball returns to ESPN tonight, and the NC Dinos — Tucson's adopted team — are playing in the first game

There's live baseball airing on ESPN tonight, and a Tucson team will be playing.

The Korean Baseball Organization‘s NC Dinos, who have long held spring training at the Reid Park Annex Fields, will face the Samsung Lions at 10 p.m. Monday in a game that will be shown live on ESPN. The network will air six KBO games a week, providing much-needed — if somewhat obscure — live programming during the coronavirus pandemic. Games are being played in empty stadiums.

The Dinos will return to national television at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, and play on TV twice this weekend: on Saturday at 1 a.m. and again that night at 10. ESPN personalities will provide play-by-play and game analysis remotely from Bristol, Connecticut. Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez are scheduled to be on Monday night's call.

“The KBO League is one of the greatest baseball leagues with world-class players and many exciting initiatives," league commissioner Un-Chan Chung said. "During this unprecedented and difficult time, I hope the KBO League can bring consolation to the communities and provide guidelines to the world of sports. I am pleased that the KBO League can be introduced globally and hope this can be an opportunity for the development of our league and the sport.”