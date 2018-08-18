Craig Cunningham's big-hearted brother wraps up Canada-to-Tucson bicycle trek

Ryan's ride

On Saturday, Ryan Cunningham completed a nearly 1,700-mile bicycle ride from Castlegar, British Columbia to Tucson in support of his brother Craig Cunningham's All Heart Foundation.

Craig Cunningham is the former Tucson Roadrunners team captain who suffered a cardiac arrest just prior to a Nov. 2016 game against the Manitoba Moose at Tucson Convention Center, a story that was covered across the country and Canada.

Cunningham and his primary doctor, Dr. Zain Khalpey, launched the All Heart Foundation last year to help pioneer advanced heart screening procedures, and Ryan Cunningham embarked on his journey with the goal of raising $50,000.

He is more than halfway toward his goal, with more than $26,000 raised as of Saturday night. Ryan Cunningham will participate in a meet-and-greet at 11 a.m. on Monday morning at TCC; there, he and Craig to speak with fans and the community about the All Heart Foundation.

— Jon Gold