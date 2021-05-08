'Everything was possible:' Tucson racing legend Red Greth was an innovator on, off the drag strip

He took Margie's advice to heart. The two were married, and are still going strong 40 years later.

"He always made you feel welcome, no matter how old you are, and whether you were a boy or girl," Suzy Savage said of her uncle. "Everything was possible. He always let us know that no matter what it is, no matter what little downfalls we had, we could make it happen. He was always the most positive man I have ever known."

'When the battery finally wore out, it was done'

Greth carried the positive attitude and passion for racing with him into retirement. Owens said Greth was instrumental in getting the current Tucson Dragway opened in 1997, after the original site closed in 1984.

DeYoung, the track manager, first met Greth in 2015 after moving to town. He was struck by Greth's generosity.

"Red said use (the Speed Sport) whenever we needed it, we didn't even have to ask," DeYoung said.

The bright red car travels with DeYoung to events to promote the track.

Greth was especially helpful during the pandemic, signing photos and car parts in bulk for the track to use for contests and taking the Speed Sport to the Pima Air and Space Museum for a cross-promotional video.