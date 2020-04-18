For baseball lifer George Arias, having to close Centerfield Academy during the pandemic cuts deep

The upside to the current situation is that Arias is able to spend much more time with his family than he usually would. He also serves as the director of baseball operations for the Tucson Champs Baseball Academy.

“These circumstances (stink) because of what’s going on in the world,” Arias said. “But in all honesty, I’m loving it. I get to have a lot of meals with my family at home. I’m definitely treasuring these moments.”

If not for the coronavirus, Arias would be spending the bulk of his time at a baseball diamond somewhere, as he has for most of his life. Now those opportunities are extremely limited.

Arias still works out with his sons. He unlocks the door at Centerfield, turns on about half the lights, blasts some music and train with his boys. (George Jr. is currently rehabbing an elbow injury suffered during the fall.)

“It’s pretty neat … because I’m having some father-son time,” Arias said. “When baseball season comes around and everything is going on, it’s tough to be with everyone.”