Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby, and UA grad Bob Baffert makes history

“I knew he was training well but I’m really really surprised,” Baffert said. “If you have him on the lead, he’ll fight. When those horses came to him, I can’t believe he won this race. That was all guts. I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”

Medina Spirit went off at 12-1 odds and paid $26.20 to win, $12.00 to place and $7.60 to show. The long shot Mandaloun finished $23.00 to place and $13.40 to show, and Hot Rod Charlie paid $5.20 to show.

O Besos finished fifth, followed by Midnight Bourbon, Keepmeinmind, Helium, Known Agenda and Highly Motivated in 10th. Next came Sainthood, followed by Like the King, Bourbonic, Hidden Stash, Brooklyn Strong, Super Stock and the 9-2 second choice Rock Your World in 17th. Dynamic One was 18th, and Soup and Sandwich, who raced among the early leaders, finished 19th and last. King Fury scratched from the race Friday.

Medina Spirit’s victory unfolded in front of an announced crowd of 51,838, a gathering limited because of the state’s COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

The winner is owned by Zedan Racing Stables, Inc., which is owned by Los Angeles native and Saudi Arabian businessman Amr F. Zedan.