Memory of David 'Destroyer' Lopez fuels Tucson-bred Oscar Valdez for Casino del Sol bout

Valdez now lives mostly in Hermosillo, Sonora, but said he still returns to Tucson often. His mother and grandmother are still in town along with countless other relatives.

“My grandma had 14 kids, so they're all distributed all over Mexico and all over Tucson," Valdez said. "I’ve even got family members over there in Ohio and Michigan. I'm just fortunate enough to say that I'm from the border. It was a great experience going to Tucson, going back to Nogales, going to Phoenix and Hermosillo. That really helps me knowing and understanding the cultures on both sides.”

The Desert Diamond Casino was at the intersection of Valdez’s life, in more ways than one. Located on Interstate 19 en route to Nogales, the casino hosted regular boxing cards in the first decade of the century, many engineered by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions. Some of them featured Lopez.

But what nearly was one of Lopez’s biggest nights all dissolved at the very end. Lopez had knocked down Fulgencio Zuniga in the seventh round of a January 2005 fight for the IBA world middleweight title, and was in good position … until he was knocked down twice in the 12th and final round. He lost by TKO.